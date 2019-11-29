Several slide-offs reported, VTrans had to close part of I-89 for treatment

Watch out for ice on the roads Friday morning after a series of crashes shut down parts I-89 and I-91.

Police say on I-89 near Williston and Richmond there were five separate car crashes and slide offs because the road suddenly turned icy.

Then while troopers and first responders were responding, we're told there were several near-misses, as cars tried to drive through.

The area was shut down until VTrans could salt it.

Dozens of cars had to wait in the Williston Rest Area.

--

They say over on I-91 near Derby, a driver was going too fast for the roads and lost control around 10:15 p.m.

Police say Pattama Paengkaew was driving three other people when the car went into the median and rolled on its side.

The roads were reportedly icy and it was raining.

Everyone had minor injuries and one was taken to the hospital.

Both back seat passengers were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.