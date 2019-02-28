Severe weather still has skiers hitting the slopes

Windy, cold and sometimes confusing weather has become somewhat of the norm this winter. Some resorts even had to close because of wind and severe weather.

At the Middlebury Snow Bowl, they tell us they are not immune to the cold windy weather which means sometimes certain trails are closed.

John Nuceder is the assistant manager at the mountain. He says the wind has made a big impact on the season not only disturbing operations, like being able to run the lifts, but the wind chill has been a big factor as well.

Nuceder says it's not as bad as you might think. He says they've only had to close completely twice this year, both days were last weekend when we saw high winds.

In fact, he says that they've been able to stay open during some severe weather which is positive but thinks people are starting to get over winter.

“I think the weather is keeping some people away. I think people have had enough of winter. So when they are thinking about putting the skis on, it’s got to be a little higher on the mercury and more enjoyable for them to be out,” Nuceder said.

He says he's not sure how the weather has impacted the mountain financially. That's not something he will know until the end of the season when they can crunch the numbers.