Sex abuse lawsuit filed against North Country diocese, church

According to court documents filed in the Clinton County Supreme Court, a man identified as "Anonymous GF" has filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against the diocese of Ogdensburg and Saint Joseph's Church.

The lawsuit claims the man was abused by the monsignor at Saint Joseph's Church when he was an altar boy from 1973 through 1978.

The case is filed under the New York Child Victims Act which allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits for damages, no matter when the abuse occurred.