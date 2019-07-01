Sex crimes trial for McAllister tentatively set for October

The trial date for former Vermont state senator Norm McAllister-- who is facing a fourth sex crimes trial-- is set for October.

Norm McAllister-File photo

Now, it's up to prosecutors to decide if they're going to try again. The state has 45 days to make the call.

This comes after a judge declared a mistrial in April.

McAllister was accused of setting up his tenant to have sex with an acquaintance to pay her electric bill. He was initially convicted but appealed and the state Supreme Court granted him a new trial.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual assault trial involving a different accuser who lied.

McAllister was suspended from the state Senate and later lost a re-election bid in the 2016 primary.

McAllister says he's innocent.