Sex offender arrested after serving almost 20 years in prison

A registered sex offender who spent 17 years in prison for sexual misconduct with a child is back behind bars after South Burlington police arrested him for touching another kid.

Sean Guillette, 54, is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl at the Hannaford Supermarket in the New North End in Burlington on Monday.

Burlington Police Sgt. Wade LaBrecque says the incident was caught on surveillance camera. Two days later, the girl’s mother identified Guillette after searching an online sex offender registry and notified police.

"At that point, around Thursday, we issued a [be on the lookout] for him and his vehicle, and we were able to locate him on Friday afternoon,” said Sgt. LacBrecque.

South Burlington police say they spotted Guillette's car near the Delta Hotel on Williston Road. Police say, once in handcuffs, Guillette grabbed a box cutter and tried to cut his own neck. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. LaBrecque, Guillette is also the suspect in another investigation. A 10-year-old girl reported being approached by a stranger as she was playing outside with friends on Thursday. LaBrecque told WCAX News that the girl ran inside to alert her parents and the man ran off. The girl described the man as white, middle aged, of medium build, with shorter black-and-grey hair and black-and-grey scruff on his face. Burlington police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chenette at (802) 540-2271.

In May, Guillette was arrested and charged with six felony counts associated with possession of child pornography, as police were investigating accusations of domestic assault. He was later released on conditions.

Guillette is being held without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. He is set to appear in court on Monday morning.

Guillette spent 17 years in prison after he was convicted on four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child in 1999. He was released in 2016 and opted out of sex offender treatment.

