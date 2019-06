A woman in Newport, attacked by a stranger.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Saturday near a foot bridge by the Vista Food parking lot.

The man grabbed the woman, forced her to the ground, fondled her and tried to kiss her.

Police later arrested Geromy Wells, 34.

He's charged with aggravated assault and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Police know Wells and says he is a registered sex offender. He's being held on $75,000 bail.