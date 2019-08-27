Sex offenders due to be released in South Burlington

Two sex offenders are set to be released Wednesday. Both plan to live in South Burlington and officials are warning they are both likely to reoffend.

South Burlington resident Jason Latulippe, 42, has a history of exposing himself to young children. The fomer Kohls employee, was arrested in 2017 after he was seen exposing himself in the toy section of the South Burlington store by a father shopping with his two young children. Earlier he was charged with doing the same thing to a co-worker in the store. He was convicted of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Authorities say his risk to commit another sexual offense is in the high category and that his most likely victims would be pubescent and/or prepubescent juvenile males and females.

Also being released is Kenneth Davis, 35. He was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 2008 of an drunk adult female stranger. If he were to reoffend, authorities say his most likely victims would be adult females.