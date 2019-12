On Wednesday, December 18th, police are releasing a sex offender they say is a high risk again.

Police say Tyler Orvis assaulted a woman while she was drunk 16 years ago.

He was released earlier this year but was back in jail for a DUI charge.

Police say he plans to live in Milton under the supervision of the department of corrections.

Orvis is considered high risk and police say if he reoffends, he's likely to target vulnerable adult women.