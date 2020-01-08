Shadow group provides Sanders super PAC support he scorns

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he doesn't want a super PAC, but he founded a nonprofit political organization that functions much the same.

Like a super PAC, the organization Our Revolution can raise unlimited sums that dwarf the limits faced by candidates and conventional political action committees.

With the Iowa caucuses less than a month away, the group also appears to be skirting campaign finance law that forbids organizations founded by candidates from accepting large contributions that are spent on electoral activity.

Sanders' campaign says he hasn't had a role with the group in a long time.

1/7/2020 9:49:04 PM (GMT -5:00)