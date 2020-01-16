Shaftsbury housing development honors infant from 1800s after shocking discovery

A Shaftsbury housing development is honoring a one-year-old from the 1800s. This comes after construction crews make a shocking discovery.

Crews found a headstone while working on the Lake Paran Village Project and stopped worked until the details were pieced together.

They learned it belonged to one-year-old Julia, the daughter of Andrew and Nancy Burlingame.

But it turns out, she was actually buried at Grandview cemetery but with a male relative.

Officials say there are sill a lot of questions.

"Knowing that there's a girl who had some connections to this place is you know, sentimental," said Madison Kremer with Shires Housing.

Officials decided to commemorate her by naming one of the roads in the development after her.