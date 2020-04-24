Shaftsbury man arrested in farm fraud investigation

A multi-state, months-long investigation is still underway, but now police say they've arrested a man they believe payed with several bad checks over the last year.

Police arrested Richard Blackmer Jr. on Thursday.

Vermont State Police say over the last year, they were notified of several fraudulent transactions involving Blackmer Jr.

After investigation, it was revealed that he would pick up hay from local farms and grain stores and pay them with bad checks or wouldn't even deliver the equipment after receiving a payment.

We're told the Shaftsbury man also defrauded people of maple syrup, farm equipment and diecast collectible sprint cars.

Anyone who's had an interaction with him is encouraged to call state police.

He's expected in court on Friday and is facing 20 counts of false pretenses and 11 counts of bad checks.

We're told VSP were assisted by Massachusetts and New York State Police, along with other local departments.