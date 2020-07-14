Police: Shaftsbury woman facing elder abuse charges violates court order

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) A Shaftsbury woman charged with neglect of an elderly adult will be back in court for the second day Tuesday after violating a judge’s order.

Authorities say Mindy Landau-Fox, 64, was in court Monday and charged with domestic assault and neglect of an elderly adult, as well as abuse/assault of an elderly adult. She was released on the condition she didn't go back to the home where the alleged abuse occurred. But police she violated that order Monday and had to be physically removed by troopers.

During her arrest, police say she threatened to murder one of the residents. Landau-Fox Tuesday faces additional charges of violating conditions and criminal threatening.