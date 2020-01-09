Shaheen, Hassan support US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement

Both of New Hampshire's senators support the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, saying it will help businesses in the state.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement Thursday that the trade deal makes improvements to NAFTA that will help empower businesses while protecting American workers and safeguarding the environment.

Sen. Maggie Hassan voted Tuesday to support the agreement during a Senate Finance Committee markup.

She said an important provision for a small business state like New Hampshire is that the agreement cuts red tape for small exporters by allowing electronic filing of customs forms.

