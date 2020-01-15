Shaheen, Hassan support a fair impeachment trial for Trump

Both of New Hampshire's U.S. senators say they will join their colleagues in taking an oath to be impartial in the impending impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said Wednesday the trial should include witnesses who can provide additional firsthand information as well as the many documents being withheld by the Trump administration.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, also a Democrat, said she hopes her Republican colleagues will join her in supporting a fair trial, including hearing from witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the president's actions, in particular, Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

