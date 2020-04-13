Shaheen, Hassan to host telephone town hall on COVID-19 response

New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan on Tuesday will host a telephone town hall on the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be joined by representatives from New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the state's Employment Security and Small Business Administrations.

The town hall is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Granite Stater who want to participate must sign up. Individuals who sign up will then get a phone call in order to join the town hall live. The telephone town hall will also be livestreamed at that link. Click here to sign up.