Shaheen: NH consumers, businesses will pay for Trump tariffs

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen says people in the Granite State will end up footing the bill for new tariffs on Mexico.

President Donald Trump says he will impose tariffs. He wants the Mexican government to take action to stop illegal immigration from Central American into the U.S. Tariffs would start at 5-percent on June 10th and potentially rise to 25-percent in October.

Shaheen says tariffs would have a big impact on New Hampshire businesses, and consumers. "Because that is who pays the tariffs that the President puts on. Whether it is China, or Mexico or European countries, it's consumers, people here in the United States who are paying those costs. I think there is a better way to deal with our issues," she said.

The Democrat says Mexico is New Hampshire's 4th largest trading partner.