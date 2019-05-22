Shaheen: No excuse for 8-year delay for woman on $20 bill

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who backed a campaign to put a female face on a $20 bill by 2020, said there's no excuse for the eight-year delay announced by the treasury secretary.

Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the $20 bill redesign featuring Harriet Tubman won't meet the 2020 deadline, and will instead be delayed until 2028. He said that other denominations had been deemed more critical to being redesigned than the $20 bill.

Shaheen, a Democrat, said the delay sends an "unmistakable message to women and girls, and communities of color."

She recently re-introduced the Harriet Tubman Tribute Act to honor women on the nation's currency. The goal was to get the bills out in 2020, the 100th anniversary of the constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote.

