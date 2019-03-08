Shaheen: US not making enough investments at home

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says the U.S. is not making enough investments at home. Her comments come on the heels of a new jobs reports that is much lower than some anticipated.

Hiring tumbled in February as U.S. employers added just 20,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year and a half.

The U.S. Labor Department says the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, near the lowest level in five decades, from 4 percent in January.

Businesses stepped up their competition for workers and raised average hourly pay 3.4 percent from a year earlier, the largest gain in a decade.

The sharp slowdown in hiring, which may have been worsened by unseasonably cold weather, comes after employers added 311,000 jobs in January, the most in nearly a year.

"I think we need to look at what our long-term policies are going to be and invest in this country. We need an infrastructure bill, we need to invest in our workers and education, make people sure people can afford to get a higher education degree or certification that helps them get a job. And right now, we are not making those investments," said Shaheen, D-New Hampshire.

Shaheen says the impact on the ongoing trade wars, concerns about conflicts overseas and the government shutdown all have had negative effects.