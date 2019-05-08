Shaheen: Women must be included in Afghanistan peace talks

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says negotiations to establish peace in Afghanistan and chart a better future there must include women.

Shaheen asked at a foreign relations hearing Wednesday morning how women will be included in governing a post-war Afghanistan.

U.S. Aid Administrator Mark Green described a path forward for peace in Afghanistan.

"History tells us that the best way to produce sustainable lasting peace and effective governance is to make sure that women have their seat at the table," Green said.

Shaheen shared experiences from her trip last month to the war-torn nation. She says after 40 years of war, the people there want peace and they don't want to lose their rights.

"They said, "We want to see the Afghan Constitution that was put in place after the overthrow of the Taliban that preserves human rights for all Afghans, particularly for women. We don't want to go back to that time when women couldn't work, when there was no freedom of movement, when women couldn't go to school, when girls couldn't go to school. That is not a future stable Afghanistan,'" said Shaheen, D-New Hampshire.

Green said that the marginalization of women contributed to past crises in Afghanistan. He said they're focused on empowering women going forward.