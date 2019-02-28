Shaheen bill would slap fees on e-cigarette makers

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has introduced a bill that would place a fee on e-cigarette manufacturers to help finance the Food and Drug Administration's efforts to regulate the products that are especially popular with underage users.

The bill calls for the FDA to collect fees from fiscal year 2020 of $150 million, or 2 percent of total aggregate manufacturer sales of e-cigarettes sold in the United States the previous year.

Currently, there are no user fees applied to e-cigarettes. The money would finance efforts by the FDA to bolster oversight of e-cigarettes and provide greater awareness of their dangers.

Federal officials have called teen use of e-cigarettes an epidemic impacting millions. Several states are considering measures that would tax them and other vaping products and limit where they can be sold.

