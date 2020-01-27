Shaheen calls on Trump to apologize for downplaying injuries

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is calling on President Donald Trump to apologize for minimizing injuries suffered by U.S. service members in an Iranian missile attack.

Trump previously downplayed the injuries, saying he'd been told they were “headaches and a couple of other things" and that “it is not very serious.”

Shaheen, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called those remarks “ignorant" and said Sunday that he “owes an apology."

The Pentagon says 34 U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries during the Jan. 8 attack on a military base in Iraq.

