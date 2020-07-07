Shaheen discloses payroll aid loans to family's businesses

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's campaign says companies connected to her family received nearly $3 million from the government's small business program at saving jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury Department on Monday released the names of Paycheck Protection Program recipients who were approved for $150,000 or more.

Shaheen, a Democrat, went further, disclosing loans ranging from $20 million to $1.2 million received by seven companies owned or partially owned by her husband or daughters, plus a nonprofit for which her daughter works as a consultant.

Shaheen, who has called for transparency and oversight of the program, said she was glad the information has been made public.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)