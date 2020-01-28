Shaheen issues statement on Challenger disaster anniversary

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is commemorating the life of Christa McAuliffe, a Concord High School teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 34 years ago.

McAuliffe would have been NASA's first designated teacher in space. She and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

Shaheen said Tuesday: “For Granite Staters, and for teachers and educators across the United States, there will always be a special place in our hearts for Christa McAuliffe."

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

