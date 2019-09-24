Shaheen looks for answers on US Syria policy

A U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday dealt with what's next for the war-torn country of Syria.

The Syria Study Group presented their report to members of the Foreign Relations Committee. Their conclusions -- the war in Syria is not over and the U.S. still has the leverage to influence the outcome.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen asked the group's Dana Stroul what is going to happen to the thousands of ISIS detainees currently being held.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen: What we've heard from the Syrian Democratic forces in that they don't have the will or the resources to continue to take ownerships of the detainee facilities. So can you speak to what happens if the international community continues to refuse to repatriate the foreign fighters?

Dana Stroul: If they are not repatriated there are two options. They either live to fight another day in Syria or they get another theater of war to fight another day there.

The Syria Study Group also concluded that American interests would be best served by a foreign policy that engages Syria and recommended that the U.S. take a leadership role in the international community's response.

