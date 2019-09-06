Shaheen pushes e-cigarette enforcement, education

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is sounding the alarm regarding e-cigarette use among teens -- which is on the rise.

According to the CDC, e-cigarette use among high school students rose from 1.5 percent in 2011 to 20.8 percent in 2018.

The Democrat was at Dartmouth College Thursday leading a round table discussion about the new health risks e-cigarettes pose. She says it's important to raise awareness for both kids and parents.

"It presents a huge health challenge and we need to make young people aware of that. It's not something that is used to get people off of smoking, it's actually addicting people to cigarettes and nicotine," Shaheen said.

Shaheen has introduced legislation called the E-cigarette Youth Protection Act. It would require e-cigarette companies to help fund federal prevention efforts and regulate enforcement.