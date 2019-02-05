Shaheen questions US commander about possible ISIS resurgence

The fight against ISIS is not over-- that's one of the takeaways from Army General Joseph Votel's testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday.

Votel, who oversees Middle East military operations, said he was not consulted before President Trump announced his decision to remove troops from Syria.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, asked the general about an inspector general report that found without pressure, ISIS could resurge in Syria within a year.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Can you talk about how we can prevent ISIS from becoming resurgent if we have no troops in Syria and if Iran and Russia and Assad are in control?

Gen. Joseph Votel: The answer to the question is we do have to keep pressure on these networks, but it is a resilient network. It does have certain components that are still left of it, although they are dispersed and disaggregated. They have the capability of coming back together if we don't.

The general said ISIS still controls about 20 square miles of Syrian territory and commands between 1,000 and 1,500 fighters.