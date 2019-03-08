Shaheen talks prescription prices during Upper Valley visit

The high cost of prescription drugs can be financially crippling, especially for seniors, who often need more medication and have to pay for it on fixed incomes. U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, was in the Upper Valley Friday talking about what she's doing to try to help.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

It's lunch time at the Upper Valley Senior Center in Lebanon. But it's safe to say that the number of choices on the menu are far fewer than the number of prescriptions these residents take on a daily basis.

Sandi Dietrich is a diabetic. She says the cost of her two most expensive pills would give most people pause. "Over a thousand dollars for three months supply each," Dietrich said. Luckily, she says she can afford private insurance.

Barbara Brooks, who relies on Medicare, needs insulin. "For nine or 10 pens it's $800. One pen will last me four days," said the 87-year-old.

These are just two examples of the high cost of drugs that seniors struggle with every day.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen addressed the issue Friday with doctors and patients at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital. Shaheen is working on two bills. One eliminates subsidies for big pharma advertising and the other aims to prevent companies from gaming the patent system, which she says prevents competition. But, Shaheen, acknowledges that more needs to be done.

"If we would allow the Centers for Medicare and Medcaid to actually negotiate for prescription drugs in the same way that the Veterans Administration does, we could lower those costs. If we allowed re-importation of safe drugs from Canada and other countries that would lower those costs and provide some competition for the pharmaceutical companies," Shaheen said.

It's not just the patients who feel the pinch. Health care officials say high drug costs have a ripple effect throughout the entire health care system.

"Social workers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists -- we are all trying to do the right thing for patients," said Alice Peck CEO Dr. Sue Mooney.

Which is pretty much everyone in senior center's lunchroom.

"It's just impossible sometimes to try to find the money to pay for it," Brooks said.

"The drug companies had a monopoly on everything," Dietrich said.

Sen. Shaheen says many of the issues surrounding the high cost of prescription drugs have bipartisan support, so she is hopeful that change can be made. In the meantime, the anxiety continues for those who are forced to foot the bill.