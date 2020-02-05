Shaheen to support both impeachment articles against Trump

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire says she will support both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Shaheen, a Democrat, said Trump went to great lengths to try and force the Ukrainian president to help smear Joe Biden, and the scheme included the withholding of military aid and a meeting at the White House with the Ukrainian president.

Shaheen said she believes the evidence clearly shows that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, planned to give a speech on her vote Wednesday.

