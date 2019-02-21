Share your thoughts on e-scooters, bike share

We told you about an electric scooter and bike-share program in the works in Burlington. Thursday, there's a public meeting for you to share your opinion.

City leaders will explain the program and hear your thoughts at 5:30 p.m. at 645 Pine Street. Click here for more information on the program.

They'll also be talking about the Parklet pilot program at that Transportation, Energy and Utilities Committee meeting. The Parklet pilot program allows businesses to create outside seating on what would have been parking spots. They'd exist in and out of the downtown area.