Shatner to make 3rd trip to Star Trek set in Northern NY

Star Trek's William Shatner is making his third trip to a replica of the Enterprise.

The actor who played Capt. James T. Kirk will conduct tours of a reproduction of the iconic TV set in Ticonderoga, New York, the weekend of June 7-8.

Tickets range from $22.50 for a set tour without Shatner to $1,400 for an "Admiral Package" featuring a pizza-and-beer sitdown with Shatner after touring the set with him.

Shatner visited the Star Trek set near the Vermont border twice last year.

Local resident and self-described superfan James Cawley began the years-long process of building Star Trek sets in 1997 after inheriting a copy of the original Enterprise blueprints.

