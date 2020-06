The swiming area is currently closed at Shelburne Beach due to a high E. coli count.

Shelburne Recreation officials say test results came back Thursday. They say signs will be posted at the beach when swimmers are safe to get back in the water.

They also warn that once swimmers are able to get back in, to be aware of swimmer's itch rash and cuts from mussels.

Swimmer's itch can be avoided by rinsing off right after exiting the water and toweling dry.

