Shelburne Museum closed for summer

For the first time in its 73-year history, the Shelburne Museum will not open for the summer. The decision was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All exhibition buildings, the grounds and the museum store will be closed through the spring and summer. Events and activities will also be canceled or rescheduled.

The museum says staff members will be working remotely.

"The decision to extend the closure of Shelburne Museum was a difficult one. We followed guidance from state and federal health officials. While we weighed that advice with our paramount concern for the safety of our extended Shelburne Museum family—staff, volunteers and visitors—we really saw no other alternative," Museum Director Thomas Denenberg said in a statement. "We look forward to the day we can get back to doing what we do best—engaging and inspiring through our beautiful and storied collections, buildings and gardens."

A date for the museum to reopen has not yet been scheduled.