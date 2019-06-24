Shelburne Museum goes to the dogs with new exhibit

The Shelburne Museum has gone to the dogs!

Weimaraners frolicked on the museum grounds this weekend as their owner, William Wegman, celebrated the opening of his latest exhibit.

Wegman is an artist who loves to feature Weimaraners in his work.

"The thing that excites me the most about this exhibition is the way that it all sort of fits together, even though the mediums-- drawing, painting, photo-- everything is here. It's really what I'm about, I think. All of these things," Wegman said.

"William Wegman: Outside In" features more than 60 works. The exhibit can be seen until mid-October.