Shelburne Police investigating uptick in graffiti

Police in Shelburne say the town has been quiet due to the stay at home order but that hasn't stopped some vandalism around the town.

Graffiti has been reported on Spear Street, Irish Hill Road and by one of the towns fishing access spots.

Officers are looking into the vandalism and say although there isn't much activity in town police are still on patrol.

"We've actually increased our night time patrols, we are aggressively trying to protect property especially when people are away, we've increased our patrols on the streets, there's not as much traffic so we're out there making our presence," said Cpl. Jon Marcoux of the Shelburne Police Department.