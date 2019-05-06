Shelburne Police warn of speeding after several incidents

Officers are asking for drivers to slow down after several people blew through the 40 mile per hour zone on Shelburne Road.

On Friday, police say they stopped James Slater doing 60 mph in the 40 mph zone.

The next night, police say Theresa Davis went 76 mph. And then on Sunday, police say they stopped a motorcycle driven by Christopher Markowski going 75 mph.

Shelburne Police say several people have been seriously hurt on that road in the past few months and urge drivers to help them keep the road safe.