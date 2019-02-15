Shelburne couple share secrets of long-lasting love

Valentines Day falls in peak divorce season in the U.S. Researchers from the University of Washington say it starts in January and peaks in March.

To battle this trend, Channel 3 went on the hunt for a long-lasting love.

"Oh my goodness," said Kay Stambler, looking at a photograph of her wedding day. "We were young."

The wedding was held in her South Burlington living room back in 1983.

Stambler says she wore a special kind of dress that made noise when she walked.

"I wanted him to hear me coming," said Stambler.

Her husband, Stan Greenberg is legally blind -- only able see shapes and colors. But that didn't stop the couple from seeing a life-long future together.

"If I'm sitting at the computer and she walks through the door, I still get a thrill," said Greenberg.

Both say that kind of love takes work.

"There are no people who can get together for any length of time where you won't find differences. Sometimes the differences get passionate and if you love each other, you work out the differences," said Greenberg.

This was a second shot at love for both Stambler and Greenberg.

When they met back in 1981, Stambler was a widow, working with people with specials needs. That's where she met her now-husband, who at the time was in the midst of a divorce and recently out of a job in the record business.

"I knew he was quit a person," Stambler.

Two years later, they married.

"Marriage isn't easy. You have to be committed and you have to decide it is going to work. I think we were both right from the start," said Stambler. "It's a wonderful thing."