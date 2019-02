Fire damaged a home in Shelburne Monday morning.

Fire officials say a neighbor alerted them late morning after seeing smoke rising from the Lakeview Drive home. Crews were able to knock the fire down. The homeowner was not home at the time.

"Not sure what the cause is yet, we're still working on trying to figure that out. We got state police coming to help us investigate," said Shelburne Fire Deputy Chief John Goodrich.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.