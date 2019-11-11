Shelburne hospice thanks veteran patients

Employees from a local hospice facility brought a sweet treat to its veteran patients Monday.

Bayada Hospice in Shelburne thanked 22 of it's patients living in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, and Washington Counties by baking and delivering hundreds of cookies. Staff presented the goodies to the veterans on their front steps as a token of their appreciation. The cookies also came with a vase donning red and white flowers. This is the second year the hospice has hand-delivered thank yous to it's vets.

"I believe in the adage that all gave some, but some gave all. And I want to recognize those individuals for each and every contribution that they made. Being in the service is hard. It's hard on the individual. It's hard on the family. Each and every year, we should stop, reach out to those veterans that we know, thank them for their service and see what we can do to help support them," said Bayada's Richard Dickhaut.

