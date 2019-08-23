Shelburne police chase develps after man caught doing donuts in Charlotte field

A man doing donuts in a Charlotte field led police on a chase through Shelburne and is now waking up in jail.

Police say Thursday morning, they tried to stop a silver pickup truck on Route 7 in Shelburne.

They initially got a call that the truck was doing donuts in a local business' field.

A high-speed chase ensued until the truck reached a dead end road on Shelburne Wood Drive. That's when the driver and passenger got out and hid in the woods.

Police arrested Brandon Yandow who had an outstanding arrest warrant.

He's being charged with the following offenses including DWI, attempting to elude, and negligent operation.

The passenger was released.