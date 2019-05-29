Sheldon official says claims of dead, missing dogs unverified

Officials in Sheldon say recent claims by the town's animal control officer of dead and missing dogs have been hyped and that police have not been able to verify the reports.

Dead dogs turning up in Sheldon have had the local animal control officer, Nicole Michel, calling it an "epidemic." She says dead dogs are turning up at an alarming rate.

The story had many people outraged on social media when it first aired earlier this month. That outrage quickly became fear and panic. Then rumors started to swirl that a person or group of people were killing dogs.

Now, a town leader is calling the reports a bunch of hype and says police have not been able to verify any reports of dogs missing or dogs being killed inhumanely.

"I don't think there's a lot to some of this story," said Greg Stebbins, a Sheldon Select Board member.

Stebbins says, for starters, there’s not a lot of proof this is happening. According to the town, there are no reports of any missing dogs in Sheldon or neighboring Highgate.

"If this were going on, there would be reports of missing dogs, and we have none," Stebbins said.

In his 20 years on the select board, Stebbins says there are a host of animal-related issues like nuisance dogs or unregistered animals, but never dead dogs.

Taking care of the nuisance dogs and strays is part of the role of the animal control officer. He says if foul play is suspected with dogs, that's the job for Vermont State Police to investigate.

Michel stands by her claim that she's found eight dead dogs and she says it's within her role to make the public aware of what's happening.

"I have strictly kept it to awareness. I haven't pointed fingers at anybody. I haven't made false accusations. I haven't done any of that," she said.

Michel says she's reached out to the Vermont State Police but admits with little evidence, their hands are tied.

"Our biggest barrier is we are not seeing this done. We don't have owners coming forward," Michel said.

She says police have asked her to dig up the dogs she has buried so an autopsy can be performed. At this point, it's not something she's willing to do.

"Those dogs are dead regardless. I think we need to focus on... somehow, somewhere someone is going to slip, something is going to be said, and I just think it’s a matter of time before that happens," Michel said.

She said she's not interested in figuring out the cause of death. She wants to bring awareness and hopefully make it stop.

"The dog that had the plastic bag on his head was on this road. That wasn't fabricated, that's what had happened," Michel said.

But some people want proof and aren't buying her story. Stebbins says there are many reasons dogs could be turning up dead this time of year that have nothing to do with being killed inhumanely. He says one reason is it was a cold winter with frozen ground.

"It's not always easy to dispose of a dog during the winter," Stebbins said.

Vermont State Police say if you have any information about a stolen or dead dog, call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.