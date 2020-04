Investigators are looking into a transmission line fire that caused thousands of dollars in damages.

The fire was near the substation on Mill Street in Sheldon.

The transmission line provides power to a factory in Sheldon and had to be replaced at a cost of about $40,000.

The cause is still under investigation but officials say it appears to be unintentional.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.