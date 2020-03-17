Shelter in place? NYC braces but governor knocks idea down

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City residents should be prepared for the possibility of a “shelter in place” order within days.

De Blasio said Tuesday no decision had been made yet, but he wants city and state officials to make a decision within 48 hours given the fast spread of the coronavirus.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo immediately threw cold water on the idea, reiterating that any order cannot be done without the state's permission.

Also, Cuomo says without action, demand for hospital beds in New York state could outstrip current capacity by tens of thousands when coronavirus cases reach an expected peak in 45 days.

