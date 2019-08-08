Sheriff's deputy under investigation after cop punches handcuffed woman

Another law enforcement officer is now being investigated in connection with that incident in St. Albans in which a cop punched a handcuffed woman.

Amy Connelly was arrested in March for disorderly conduct after an incident at a bar. When she refused to stop kicking her cell door, St. Albans Police Sgt. Jason Lawton punched her in the face. Lawton was fired.

Two other St. Albans officers are in the video of the incident. One is Michael Ferguson, who resigned after the chief told him he would be fired.

Ferguson was hired last week as a deputy sheriff with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

Thursday, the sheriff's office said they didn't know Ferguson was named in the St. Albans police internal investigation on the Connelly case until they saw it reported in the media. That's even though they say they conducted a thorough background investigation before hiring Ferguson.

The sheriff's office says they have now initiated an inquiry and Ferguson was put on administrative leave.

The other officer in that video is Zachary Koch. St. Albans police are investigating Koch's failure to report Lawton's behavior. That investigation is expected to wrap up this week.