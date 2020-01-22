Shibinette confirmed to lead New Hampshire Health Department

The head of New Hampshire’s state psychiatric hospital has been approved by the Executive Council to be the next commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu nominated Lori Shibinette to replace Jeffrey Meyers, who stepped down to pursue private-sector work.

Shibinette has been the chief executive officer at the New Hampshire Hospital. A registered nurse, she previously served as deputy commissioner at Health and Human Services and as CEO of the Merrimack County Nursing Home.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)