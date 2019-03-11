Shiffrin clinches record 15th World Cup victory of season

U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has broken a 30-year record by earning her 15th World Cup win of the season at a slalom event in the Czech Republic.

Shiffrin finished third in Friday's giant slalom event but bounced back Saturday to finish in first place.

No other skier, male or female, has won more than 14 races in a single campaign in the 53-year history of the World Cup.

Shiffrin had already wrapped up the World Cup slalom season title-- her sixth in the last seven years-- and her third straight overall championship.

Saturday's win was Shiffrin's 39th in slalom, leaving her one short of the 32-year-old World Cup record held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

The world-class athlete trained for the Olympics at Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont.