Shiffrin takes to the skies with Thunderbirds

She smashed records on the slopes, and Tuesday skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin took her love of speed to a whole new level -- riding with the Air Force Thunderbirds.

"It's like nothing I've ever experienced," said Mikaela Shiffrin. "I'm still like dizzy and my knees are shaking. It's crazy."

Flying through knife edge turns at up to 600 mph puts a tremendous strain on the body.

So, the team teaches breathing techniques to endure that high pressure before suiting up.

"The first one was like a tester, and it was four I think -- he said it was 4Gs. It was like alright, yeah, okay and everything feels like it was falling off your body. I don't know how to explain it. It's crazy," Shiffrin said.

"Athletes tend to do better I think just because their workout routine is a little more consistent. They're used to kind of strenuous, vigorous activity," said Air Force Maj. Jason Markzon.

He says there's another benefit to inviting athletes to fly. Their brand can reach younger audiences, and with any luck help them fulfill their mission to recruit, retain and inspire a new generation of pilots.

"It kind of ties right along perfectly with what we're trying to do and I would say she's sort of a natural at it," Markzon said.

And for Shiffrin, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. "That was a most amazing experience," she said.