Shipment arrives with protective equipment; Vt. officials say more needed

Vermont is boosting its stores of protective equipment to fight the coronavirus, but the state warns more is needed.

State officials say six federal supply trucks delivered N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, and more personal protective equipment to Vermont. It was actually so much that the warehouse the state uses to store that kind of equipment couldn't handle all of it, so the National Guard set up another space for the rest.

Millions more pieces of equipment are on order, including 600 ventilators. The state is also exploring other options, including having in-state producers of PPE and ventilators, and seeing if ventilators could be used for more than one patient at once.

