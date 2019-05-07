Sheriff says shots fired at school in suburban Denver

Authorities say a shooting at a suburban Denver school has injured two people.

Shots were reported fired at a school in suburban Denver, Colorado, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. / Source: CNN

Investigators say two suspects are in custody, and there is a search on campus for a possible third suspect.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 1:50 p.m. to the school in the Highlands Ranch community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Denver.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene and a medical helicopter landed on a grassy field.

The sheriff directed parents to a recreational center to pick up their children.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.