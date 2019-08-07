Shoppers flock to Burlington sidewalk sales

Burlington's Church Street Marketplace bustled with shoppers Wednesday for the annual sidewalk sales.

Stores along Church Street and some side streets set their merchandise outside to lure shoppers in.

Store employees say it's a great way to make connections with buyers and with other stores.

We asked one young shopper from Long Island if there is anything like this in New York.

Brigid McLaughlin: Ahh, no, definitely not.

Reporter Olivia Lyons: So, is this super cool or kind of weird?

Brigid McLaughlin: A little bit of both.

"It's fun to be outside the store and interact with more people," said Delaney Shea of SLATE. "And we all kind of let each other know what's going on sale, so we can go shop at other local boutiques which is really great. It's a great way to connect with other local shops on Church Street."

The sales run through Sunday, Aug. 11.