Shoppers primed for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day is supposed to be its biggest ever this year. Vice President Cem Sibay says there are more than a million items on sale.

"Customers can find great deals on doorbuster items, Amazon devices, but we've seen many customers actually go very deep into our catalog and complete their back-to-school shopping in a single swoop, as well," Sibay said.

After suffering some glitches last year, this year the sales event is expanded to a full 48 hours.

Monday, some social media users reported problems, but also incredibly deep discounts, like an Echo Dot for less than $13.

The deepest discounts are for Amazon Prime members, but CNET's Dan Ackerman says there is a workaround.

"They want you to join prime. If you're not a prime member, you can get that free 30-day trial, then cancel it," Ackerman said.

The popularity of Prime Day has Amazon's competitors jumping in from the sidelines. Walmart, Target, eBay and Best Buy are all holding their own sales events.

"We're in a hyper-competitive environment, retail has always been that way. The month of July is no different," Sibay said.

One way Amazon is trying to hold onto its lead is with product offers backed by celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, Kobe Bryant and Lady Gaga. Customers who want to stream content will find a Taylor Swift concert.

"Prime Day they kind of have to find a new angle every year to get you excited and get that hype built up," Ackerman said.

And a tip for shoppers: Even when the official sales are over, it's worth checking back. Some deals are expected to last past Prime Day.